Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Boosted by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 109.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

