Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 227.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,326,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $108.30 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.20 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a current ratio of 160.37.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $340.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

In other news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.16 per share, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,323.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

