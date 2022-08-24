Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.92

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPCB. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 622.2% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Company Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

