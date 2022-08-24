Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) to Issue GBX 1.60 Dividend

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Warehouse REIT Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON:WHR opened at GBX 160.70 ($1.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £682.75 million and a P/E ratio of 360.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 151.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 157.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Warehouse REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 139.20 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 178 ($2.15).

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Warehouse REIT

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Stephen Barrow sold 1,599,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.95), for a total transaction of £2,574,797.33 ($3,111,161.59).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Warehouse REIT

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.24) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Warehouse REIT from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 205 ($2.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 168.75 ($2.04).

(Get Rating)

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.