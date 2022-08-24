Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) to Issue GBX 1.60 Dividend

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Warehouse REIT Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of LON:WHR opened at GBX 160.70 ($1.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £682.75 million and a P/E ratio of 360.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 151.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 157.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Warehouse REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 139.20 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 178 ($2.15).
Insider Buying and Selling at Warehouse REIT
In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Stephen Barrow sold 1,599,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.95), for a total transaction of £2,574,797.33 ($3,111,161.59).
About Warehouse REIT
Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.
