Warren Gouk Sells 17,226 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $120,926.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,144,748 shares in the company, valued at $43,136,130.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Warren Gouk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $125,749.80.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Warren Gouk sold 68,904 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $482,328.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Warren Gouk sold 10,000 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $73,200.00.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFST traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.03. 263,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $16.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $209.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,277 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,529,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,153 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,367,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after buying an additional 868,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $6,503,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading

