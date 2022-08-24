Waters (NYSE:WAT) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WAT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.88. 194,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,466. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.07 and its 200 day moving average is $324.07. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waters will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 144.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 404.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

