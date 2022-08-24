Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Director Buys $14,980.00 in Stock

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) Director Gerri Gold purchased 500 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $14,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at $155,941.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wayside Technology Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSTG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,424. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $133.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $67.86 million for the quarter.

Wayside Technology Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Wayside Technology Group’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Wayside Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Wayside Technology Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wayside Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.