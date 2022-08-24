WEG (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Trading Down 2.6%

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.76. 33,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 100,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88.
WEG Company Profile
WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.
