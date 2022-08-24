Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $275.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.08.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $247.60 on Monday. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

