Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0097 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Western Forest Products Stock Up 2.3 %

WFSTF opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. Western Forest Products has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $1.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFSTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

