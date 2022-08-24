Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.4 %

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at GBX 2,769.25 ($33.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £12.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 21.30 and a quick ratio of 20.58. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,570 ($31.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,038.20 ($48.79). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,885.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,275.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

