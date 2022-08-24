WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.12

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $88.82 million and approximately $744,078.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00023592 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016137 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000993 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.