Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of PayPal by 79.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 13.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 116.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.04. The stock had a trading volume of 174,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,677,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.85. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna cut their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

