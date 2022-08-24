Whitener Capital Management Inc. Takes $336,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,231,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000.

DGRO traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,376. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

