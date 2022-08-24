Whitener Capital Management Inc. Takes $498,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,625 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.55 per share, for a total transaction of $364,282.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,169.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.55 per share, for a total transaction of $364,282.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,169.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COIN. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.19.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,899,490. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

