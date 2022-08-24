William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 263,521 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,616,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,521 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.30% of Compass Diversified worth $38,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CODI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Compass Diversified by 408.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $3,483,876.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,937,882 shares in the company, valued at $188,207,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CODI opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

