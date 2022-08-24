William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,848 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Werner Enterprises worth $33,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WERN stock opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $48.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

In related news, Director Carmen A. Tapio acquired 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Werner Enterprises to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

