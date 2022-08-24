William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $39.24 Million Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,734 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.83% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $39,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,109,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Down 0.7 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of SBCF opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 29.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Articles

