William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $41.56 Million Stock Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,146,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,803 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.43% of Banc of California worth $41,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blooom Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BANC opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.95 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

Several analysts have commented on BANC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Banc of California to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

