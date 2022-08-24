William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,158 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $33,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $167.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Argus decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

