William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 11,702 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,702 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $44,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in ABM Industries by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 45,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,165 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,552,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after purchasing an additional 247,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in ABM Industries by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABM shares. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other ABM Industries news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg bought 6,330 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.16 per share, with a total value of $247,882.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,959.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.23.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

