William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 42,741 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,741 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of East West Bancorp worth $35,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in East West Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EWBC opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.14 and its 200-day moving average is $74.72. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

EWBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

