William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 778,972 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 825,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 778,972 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $39,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $49.13.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

