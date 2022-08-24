William Hazelip Purchases 2,500 Shares of Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Stock

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) Director William Hazelip bought 2,500 shares of Soluna stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $11,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Soluna Stock Up 2.2 %

SLNH stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,761. Soluna Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.68 million during the quarter. Soluna had a negative net margin of 63.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Soluna from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Soluna by 4,429.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Soluna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Soluna by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soluna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soluna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

