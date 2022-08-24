Wintrust Investments LLC Grows Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after buying an additional 269,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,096,000 after purchasing an additional 235,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Argus cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.15.

McKesson Stock Down 1.1 %

McKesson Increases Dividend

NYSE:MCK traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.01. 9,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,525. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.69. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $193.89 and a one year high of $375.23. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.27, for a total transaction of $174,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,367.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.27, for a total value of $174,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,367.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,995 shares of company stock valued at $13,039,972. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.