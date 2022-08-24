Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 846 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,496,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.93. 64,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,751,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $393.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.40 and its 200-day moving average is $209.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

