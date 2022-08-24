WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.23. Approximately 1,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter.

