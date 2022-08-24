Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WWW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:WWW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.99. 6,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.67. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $38.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Articles

