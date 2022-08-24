Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Gap Up to $3.20

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.30. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 63,415 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WKHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Workhorse Group to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Roth Capital cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Workhorse Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $546.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

Further Reading

