Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.27–$0.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.46 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.53 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Workiva Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WK traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $71.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,972. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.84. Workiva has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 137.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 181.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also

