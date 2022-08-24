Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.99

Shares of Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 24262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

Wound Management Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Wound Management Technologies Company Profile

WNDM Medical Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc in April 2017.

