XCAD Network (XCAD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.58 Million

XCAD Network (XCAD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One XCAD Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00008057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XCAD Network has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. XCAD Network has a market cap of $54.13 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of XCAD Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00769467 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
XCAD Network Coin Profile
XCAD Network’s total supply is 198,871,006 coins and its circulating supply is 31,199,629 coins. XCAD Network’s official Twitter account is @XcademyOfficial.
Buying and Selling XCAD Network
