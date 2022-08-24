Xperi Holding Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th.

Xperi has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years. Xperi has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xperi to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

XPER opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 0.86. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92.

XPER has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Xperi by 222.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Xperi in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

