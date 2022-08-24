Yatra Online (YTRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. On average, analysts expect Yatra Online to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Yatra Online Stock Performance

YTRA stock remained flat at $2.76 on Wednesday. 70,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,635. The firm has a market cap of $172.63 million, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.44. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.