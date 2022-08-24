Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Down to $5.24

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $5.04. Youdao shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 508 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Youdao from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Youdao Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $686.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Youdao

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($3.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by ($0.85). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 1,416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 174,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 29,370 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

