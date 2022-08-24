ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0195 on Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 41.3% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $181,501.14 and $5.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00318000 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00120115 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00080093 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003618 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

