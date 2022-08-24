Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $1.29

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.25. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 74,348 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1.80 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Zhihu Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $858.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.65 million. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 49.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Zhihu by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 251,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 62,950 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Zhihu by 34.2% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,661,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,087 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 52.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 378,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 628.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

