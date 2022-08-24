Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $195,414.15 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Susan Daimler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $156,029.69.

On Monday, August 8th, Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80.

Zillow Group Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:Z traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $34.39. 2,491,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,829,351. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 12.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of research firms recently issued reports on Z. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

