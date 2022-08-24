Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.18)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $394-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.27 million. Zuora also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.06)-($0.05) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.17.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora Stock Performance

Zuora stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.95. 2,103,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. Zuora has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at $757,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.