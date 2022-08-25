Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Cowen

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Alignment Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.64.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $15.47 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $29,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,610,069 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 3,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $43,031.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,177,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,140,417.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $29,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,610,069 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,592,744 shares of company stock worth $56,744,272. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $235,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.