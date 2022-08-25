Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.09 on Monday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.