Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Stock Performance

ATRS stock opened at $5.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $955.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antares Pharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 50.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

