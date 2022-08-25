Balanced Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 105.20 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 105.20 ($1.27). Approximately 1,065,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,082,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.60 ($1.29).

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £748.55 million and a P/E ratio of 526.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 114.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.35.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Balanced Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

