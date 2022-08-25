Barrington Research Trims Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Target Price to $40.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barrington Research to $40.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $25.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

