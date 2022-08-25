Benchmark Raises Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Price Target to $16.00

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Benchmark to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $15.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Janus International Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,906,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,248 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,948,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 189,443 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the first quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the first quarter worth about $4,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.