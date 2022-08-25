Berenberg Bank Trims IWG (LON:IWG) Target Price to GBX 255

IWG (LON:IWG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

IWG Price Performance

IWG stock opened at GBX 158.30 ($1.91) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,515.94. IWG has a 12 month low of GBX 154.55 ($1.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 316.50 ($3.82). The firm has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 185.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 231.91.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

Featured Stories

