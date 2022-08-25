Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.27) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $26.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $792.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 533.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 27.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

