Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) PT Raised to $32.00

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 2.09. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,511,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,910,445. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,511,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,910,445. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Abraham Ceesay sold 9,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $312,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,605 shares of company stock worth $4,039,663 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

