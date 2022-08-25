ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) PT Raised to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHPT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Shares of CHPT opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.88. ChargePoint has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $28.72.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $526,324.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,055.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ChargePoint news, insider Eric Sidle sold 33,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $620,349.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 584,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,843,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $526,324.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,055.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,118,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,874,024 over the last three months. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,355,000 after acquiring an additional 407,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,550,000 after acquiring an additional 298,070 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,171,000 after purchasing an additional 516,124 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,485,000 after acquiring an additional 488,123 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 970,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

