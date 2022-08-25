Citigroup Raises World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target to $83.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup to $83.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WWE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.30.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of WWE stock opened at $68.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $75.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271,171 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of World Wrestling Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $772,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 82.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

